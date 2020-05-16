Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $245,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

