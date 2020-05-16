Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $18.78 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

