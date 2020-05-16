American International Group Inc. Acquires 6,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,998,000.

INDA opened at $26.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

