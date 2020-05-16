American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.