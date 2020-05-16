American International Group Inc. Buys 5,713 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

