American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of WU opened at $18.56 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

