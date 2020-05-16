American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.