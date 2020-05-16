American International Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after buying an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 384,350 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.30 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

