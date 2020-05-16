American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

