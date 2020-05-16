American International Group Inc. Purchases 183,221 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11,843.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,221 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CIT Group worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CIT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

