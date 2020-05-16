American International Group Inc. Purchases 20,856 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Deluxe worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,676,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

