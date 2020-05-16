American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

EEM opened at $36.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

