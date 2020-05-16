American International Group Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $329.87 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

