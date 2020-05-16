American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,232,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 172.7% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $633,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 155,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,442.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.