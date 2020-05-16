Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $350,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.53 million, with estimates ranging from $9.22 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

