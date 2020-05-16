Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.95 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $416.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the lowest is $395.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $387.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply