Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.95 Million

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $416.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the lowest is $395.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $387.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

