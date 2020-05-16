Analysts Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the highest is $5.14 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $22.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in International Paper by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

