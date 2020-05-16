Analysts Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $771.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.40 million and the highest is $874.70 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $545.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $775.05 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $805.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -184.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.61 and a 200-day moving average of $596.02.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

