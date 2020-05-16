Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.72. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

PH stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

