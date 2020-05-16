Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $281.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $277.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $354.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $354.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.87.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $66,217,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,578 shares of company stock valued at $44,216,792. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

