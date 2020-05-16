Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.13 Million

Brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $419.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.78 million to $430.00 million. CDK Global posted sales of $488.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

