Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $116.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $171.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $550.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $552.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $611.65 million, with estimates ranging from $603.89 million to $619.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.61 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

