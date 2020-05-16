Analysts Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.34 billion. H & R Block reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

