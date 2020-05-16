Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $518.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.10 million and the highest is $538.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $148.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,557 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in IDEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,300,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.