Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report sales of $10.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $10.95 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $18.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year sales of $67.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.55 million to $68.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.65 million, with estimates ranging from $97.56 million to $101.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.77. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

