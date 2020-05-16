Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce sales of $166.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the highest is $173.14 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $173.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $653.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.60 million to $659.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $633.31 million, with estimates ranging from $576.04 million to $674.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

NYSE:USAC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.32%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.