Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.