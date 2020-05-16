Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 703.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.