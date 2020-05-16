Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Million

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $9.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.57 million and the highest is $10.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $42.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

