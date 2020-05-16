Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

