Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 4.80

Media headlines about Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) have trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avaya earned a coverage optimism score of 4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.20 on Friday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

