Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.48 Million

Analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $234.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.20 million and the highest is $240.30 million. Bank Ozk reported sales of $251.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $939.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $953.85 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $981.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 57.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.