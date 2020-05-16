Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 16.75%.

BWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

BWFG opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

