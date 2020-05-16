BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,244,489 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.91% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $271,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,683 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

