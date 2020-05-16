BlackRock Inc. Acquires 397,923 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of Ormat Technologies worth $266,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.