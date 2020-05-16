BlackRock Inc. Acquires 423,465 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $261,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 143.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 122,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $891,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

