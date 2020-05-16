BlackRock Inc. Acquires 491,107 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,221,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 491,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $267,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 240,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

