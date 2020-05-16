BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.48% of Fabrinet worth $292,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $55.93 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

