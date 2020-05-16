BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.02% of Carter’s worth $258,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $74.67 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Cfra dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

