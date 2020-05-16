BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Ralph Lauren worth $269,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,924,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

Shares of RL stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

