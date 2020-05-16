BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,523,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.80% of Mattel worth $268,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

