BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 356,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.83% of Skechers USA worth $291,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

