BlackRock Inc. Has $263.48 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of LivaNova worth $263,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.