BlackRock Inc. Has $263.48 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of LivaNova worth $263,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

