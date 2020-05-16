BlackRock Inc. Has $267.34 Million Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,331,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 52,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Wright Medical Group worth $267,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

In other news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of WMGI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

