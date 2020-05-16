BlackRock Inc. Has $268.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $268,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $41.16 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

