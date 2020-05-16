BlackRock Inc. Has $275.63 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.35% of Polaris Industries worth $275,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

