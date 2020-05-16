BlackRock Inc. Has $280.82 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.02% of Enphase Energy worth $280,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

