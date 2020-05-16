BlackRock Inc. Has $287.87 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.28% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $287,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

