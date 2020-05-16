BlackRock Inc. Has $291.03 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.17% of Arcosa worth $291,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

