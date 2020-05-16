BlackRock Inc. Has $293.77 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.92% of Barnes Group worth $293,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:B opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

